4 arrested after cops find gun during search of car

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Four men were arrested after the police found a Glock 9mm pistol during the search of a motor vehicle.

According to the lawmen, the men were aboard a white 2011 Nissan AD Wagon, which was being driven along St Christopher Road, Stony Hill, St Andrew about 11:15 pm on Saturday.

The police said the driver was signalled to stop the car and when he did, the vehicle was searched.

This was when the weapon with a magazine containing seven rounds was found.