4 dead in Trelawny crash
TRELAWNY, Jamaica – Four people have been confirmed dead while another is battling for life in hospital, following a two-vehicle collision on the north coast highway in the vicinity of Hague, Trelawny.
The accident, which involved a motor car and a bus, reportedly occurred about 10:00 this morning.
According to people claiming to be eyewitnesses, the car was travelling in the direction of Montego Bay when the driver reportedly overtook a line of vehicles, lost control of the car, and slammed into the bus which was travelling in the opposite direction.
Three of the occupants of the car reportedly died on the spot, while the other died while undergoing treatment at hospital.
At least two of the occupants of the bus reportedly sustained injuries.
Mark Cummings
