4 deaths, 303 new COVID-19 cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 303 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 18,830 and the death toll to 372.
According to the Ministry of health and Wellness, the deaths included three men — a 56-year-old from St Elizabeth; and a 79-year-old and an 83-year-old from Kingston and St Andrew; as well as a 70-year-old woman from Clarendon.
Of the 303 new cases, there were 121 males and 182 females with ages ranging from 21 days to 93 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (113); St Catherine (57); St Ann (42); Trelawny (19); St James and Manchester (15 each); Portland (12); St Mary (eight); St Elizabeth (six); Clarendon, Hanover, Westmoreland (five each); and St Thomas (one).
The country also recorded 41 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,545.
