4 health care workers in Hanover tested positive for COVID
HANOVER, Jamaica — The Hanover Health Department is reporting that four health care workers residing in the parish have tested positive for COVID-19 since the disease was first discovered on the island in March.
Patricia Hall Patterson, the chief public health inspector for Hanover, said only one of them is attached to the Hanover health services.
"Year to date, a total of four health care workers tested positive in the parish. Among them, two have been working in other parishes and one with a different agency. Only one was with the Hanover health services and that was not an immediate patient care provider," said Hall Patterson, who was addressing yesterday's regular monthly general meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation. She did not give further information.
The parish has so far recorded some 170 cases of COVD-19.
Of this amount, there are 135 recoveries and three deaths, which were recorded between October 25 and November 6. The deceased individuals reportedly had “serious comorbidities”.
Anthony Lewis
