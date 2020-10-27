4 more COVID deaths, 38 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded four additional COVID-19 deaths and 38 new cases in the last 24 hours.

This brings the number of positive cases to 8,787 and the death toll to 196.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the four deaths include a 56-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man both from Kingston and St Andrew addresses, a 29-year-old woman from St Thomas and a 55-year-old man from St Mary.

Of the 38 new cases, there were 17 males and 20 females with ages ranging from two to 72 years old. The gender of one of the cases is still under investigation.

St Catherine recorded nine cases, St James recorded eight, Kingston and St Andrew and Westmoreland recorded six each, St Mary recorded four, Hanover recorded two and St Ann recorded one.

The country also recorded 45 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,347.