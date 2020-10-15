4 more JDF members being questioned over ganja seizure

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says four of its members are now being questioned in connection with the seizure of a large quantity of ganja in Gutters on the St Elizabeth/Manchester border Tuesday night.

The JDF made the disclosure during a press conference just concluded at its Up Park Camp headquarters in St Andrew.

Two soldiers were taken into police custody Tuesday night, following a firefight between the men and members of the police force. Approximately 2,000 pounds of ganja were seized during the operation.

The JDF did not give any information regarding the identity of the four soldiers being questioned. It noted, however, that it does not believe more soldiers were involved.

Speaking during the press conference, the JDF's Lieutenant Colonel Dameon Creary stressed that the operation was a result of “robust internal monitoring”.

Creary said the operation was a partnership between the JDF and Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

He said prior to the operation, the JDF became aware of reports that an unidentified soldier was involved in the movement of contraband. Additionally, the force became aware of an anomaly involving a service vehicle when it was detected that it was off the designated route.

The JDF conducted an audit and formally commenced an internal investigation.

"This process took some time to ensure that due diligence was done, and that the JDF would be positioned to not only detect future actions, but to deter and disrupt the activities of the suspected soldiers," Creary said.

"The internal efforts of the JDF were also deliberate to ensure that once the JDF operations had commenced, the force would be able to support the activities of the JCF to take the necessary law enforcement actions against any nefarious actors, wherever they may be."

He said the investigations revealed that the suspected soldier was engaged in renewed actions, and raised suspicions that he intended to use a JDF vehicle in the transport of illicit contraband.

He said using the newly installed CCTV at the Cannon Ball gate, two soldiers were observed leaving Up Park Camp on Tuesday. At this point, the JDF contacted its partners in the Narcotics Division of the JCF.

He said no JDF weapons were involved in the incident and that from the point of leaving Up Park Camp, to the point of being intercepted in St Elizabeth, the vehicle was under observation.

The JDF said that its internal investigation is ongoing and it will continue to work with the constabulary as it carries out a separate investigation.

