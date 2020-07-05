4 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Jamaica has recorded four new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the new total to 732. Three of the cases are imported and one is import-related.

The cases consist of one male and three females, ranging in age from one to 59 years. The three imported cases recently arrived on flights from the United States, while the import-related case resides in St James.

The three imported cases have addresses in Kingston and St Andrew (two) and Westmoreland (one).

There have also been 15 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number now stands at 584 (79.8 per cent).