4 new COVID-19 cases, 13 recoveries
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded four new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 690.
The cases consist of two women and two men, ranging in age from 24 to 38 years. Three are non-residents who have left the island, and the necessary contact tracing is being done in St Ann, St James and St Catherine where they had accommodations. The fourth person is a Jamaican of a St Ann address. All cases are imported, having arrived from the United States.
Meanwhile, 13 more people have recovered and were discharged from care in the last 24 hours. Recoveries are now up to 552, or 80 per cent.
