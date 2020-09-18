4 new COVID-19 deaths, 197 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has recorded four more COVID-19 related deaths and 197 new cases in the last 24 hours.

This brings the island's COVID-19 death toll to 55, and the overall total of confirmed cases to 4,571, of which 3,169 are active.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths include an 80-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew, an 81-year-old woman also from Kingston and St Andrew, an 83-year-old woman with a St Mary address, and a 67-year-old woman from Clarendon.

Of the newly confirmed cases there were 88 males and 107 females with ages ranging from two and a half months to 86 years. The genders of two of the cases are still under investigation.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (102), St Catherine (35), St Ann (11), St James (10), Clarendon (10), Portland (six), Trelawny (five), Manchester (five), St Thomas (four), Hanover (four), St Elizabeth (three) and Westmoreland (two).

The country also recorded 39 recoveries, bringing the number of recovered cases to 1,264.