4 new cases of COVID-19, 17 recoveries

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded four new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Jamaica to 595.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, all four cases are imported.

They include three men and one woman, ages 35-46, who all returned on cruise ships.

The ministry reported that recoveries have moved to 385, with 17 more cases reported. There are now more recovered cases than active cases.

This puts the island's recovery rate at 64.7 per cent.

Two of the patients remain in critical condition.