4 new ministers sworn in

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The swearing in ceremony for ministers in four critical ministries took place at King's House this afternoon.

The new ministers are:

*Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton;

*Minister of National Security and Deputy Prime Minister Dr Horace Chang;

*Minister of Finance Dr Nigel Clarke;

*Minister of Foreign Affairs Senator Kamina Johnson Smith.

“I know that everyday they give of themselves and I am satisfied, honoured and privileged to have served with them,” Prime Minister Andrew Holness said of the four.

“They do not want to fail the people and they will work with every fibre in their body, to ensure that we are a successful government and we deliver on behalf of the people,” he added.

He said in putting together the government, he has moved very quickly to ensure that these four critical posts are filled.