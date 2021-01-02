4 samples from UK flight test positive for new COVID-19 strain - Tufton
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Four passenger samples from the recent United Kingdom (UK) flight to Jamaica have been confirmed positive for the new strain of COVID-19, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton just announced.
The samples had been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for further evaluation.
Jamaica has restricted flights from the UK, until January 31. This particular flight arrived on December 21, the same day Government announced that it was restricting flights from the UK, due to an outbreak of the new COVID-19 strain there.
Passengers from the flight were quarantined and tested, and 20 passengers from the flight tested positive for the disease. The samples were sent to CARPHA for further evaluation.
Dr Tufton said the health officials have no evidence to suggest that the new strain is in the general population.
