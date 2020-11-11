4 teenagers missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Four teenagers have been reported missing in the last several days.

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Leanna Harris of Ellerslie Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine who went missing yesterday.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Leanna was last seen at home. Her mode of dress the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

An Ananda Alert has also been activated for 14-year-old Dwight Palmer, student of Farm Crescent, Spanish Town, who has been missing since Friday, November 6.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Dwight was last seen at home wearing grey shorts and a pair of grey slippers. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dwight Palmer or Leanna Harris is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Also, an Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Brandy Michael of Derby Terrace, Sandy Bay, Clarendon who went missing yesterday.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 3:20 pm, Brandy was last seen leaving home wearing a grey blouse, white shorts and a pair of red-and-black slippers. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Brandy Michael is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

And an Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Janeilia Reynolds, student of Meyler's Avenue, Savanna-la Mar, Westmoreland, who went missing today.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that Janeilia was last seen at home about 10:30 am. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is a pair of black shorts and burgundy and black merino. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Janeilia Reynolds is being asked to contact the Savanna-la-Mar Police at 876-955-2536, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photos were available for three of the teens.