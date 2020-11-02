4 teenagers missing
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Four teenagers from St Catherine, St Ann and St Elizabeth have been reported missing.
An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Atalia Chalmers of St John's Road, Spanish Town in St Catherine who has been missing since Sunday, November 1.
She is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 135 centimetres (4 feet 5 inches) tall.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 6: 00 pm, Atalia was last seen at home wearing a grey hoodie and a pair of blue jeans and has not been heard from since. Efforts made to contact her have proven futile.
Also in St Catherine, 19-year-old Carlando McDonald of Matilda Drive, Spanish Town, has been missing since Tuesday, October 20.
He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 182 centimetres (6 feet) tall.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 6:00 am, McDonald was last seen at home wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Atalia Chalmers or Carlando McDonald is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Nickayla Campbell of Exchange, Ocho Rios, St Ann who has been missing since October 30.
She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.
Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that about 4:30 pm, Nickayla was last seen at home wearing a grey blouse, black pants and a pair of white crocs. She has not been heard from since. Efforts made to contact her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nickayla Campbell is being asked to contact the Ocho Rios Police at 876-974-2533, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Aliyah Davis, ward of the State of Lacovia, St Elizabeth who has been missing since Tuesday, October 13.
She is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 147 centimetres (4 feet 10 inches) tall.
Reports from the Falmouth Police are that about 10:04 pm, Aliyah was last seen at home wearing a pink uniform blouse and a blue short skirt. She has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Aliyah Davis is being asked to contact the Falmouth police at 876-974-3271, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
No photos were available for three of the teens.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy