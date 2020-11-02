4 teenagers missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Four teenagers from St Catherine, St Ann and St Elizabeth have been reported missing.

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Atalia Chalmers of St John's Road, Spanish Town in St Catherine who has been missing since Sunday, November 1.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 135 centimetres (4 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 6: 00 pm, Atalia was last seen at home wearing a grey hoodie and a pair of blue jeans and has not been heard from since. Efforts made to contact her have proven futile.

Also in St Catherine, 19-year-old Carlando McDonald of Matilda Drive, Spanish Town, has been missing since Tuesday, October 20.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 182 centimetres (6 feet) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 6:00 am, McDonald was last seen at home wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Atalia Chalmers or Carlando McDonald is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Nickayla Campbell of Exchange, Ocho Rios, St Ann who has been missing since October 30.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that about 4:30 pm, Nickayla was last seen at home wearing a grey blouse, black pants and a pair of white crocs. She has not been heard from since. Efforts made to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nickayla Campbell is being asked to contact the Ocho Rios Police at 876-974-2533, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Aliyah Davis, ward of the State of Lacovia, St Elizabeth who has been missing since Tuesday, October 13.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 147 centimetres (4 feet 10 inches) tall.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are that about 10:04 pm, Aliyah was last seen at home wearing a pink uniform blouse and a blue short skirt. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Aliyah Davis is being asked to contact the Falmouth police at 876-974-3271, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photos were available for three of the teens.