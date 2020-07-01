5-y-o dies after being hit by car
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Five-year-old Shanika McDonald of a Flanker address in St James died this afternoon after she was hit by a motor vehicle on a section of Claude Clarke Avenue in the parish.
Three other family members also sustained injuries in the accident.
Reports are that about 1:30 pm, the driver of a Kia Sportage who was travelling towards Montego Bay lost control of his vehicle and hit a Nissan AD Wagon.
The out-of-control vehicle then climbed the embankment and mowed down the three adults and the child.
They were taken to Cornwall Regional Hospital where the adults are being treated for their injuries, while the child was pronounced dead.
The injured have been identified as Juliet Gillett, Ishmael Gillett, and Sophia Gillett of Flanker addresses. They were de-bushing a section of Claude Clarke Avenue when the accident occurred.
Jamaica Labour Party councillor for the Montego Bay Northeast division, Senator Charles Sinclair, who visited the scene of the accident, is cautioning motorists to be more careful when traversing the roadways, especially when a de-bushing exercise is taking place.
"This is a very unfortunate situation. The verges have to be maintained…one would expect that persons traversing this particular section of this road, they would be doing so slowly [as] it is also quite obvious that work is taking place as the filled garbage bags are positioned along the roadside and so this should put motorists on heightened alert," Sinclair expressed.
Onome Sido
