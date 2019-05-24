50-y-o Westmoreland motorcyclist dies in crash

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Fifty-year-old Devon Morrison of Shrewsbury Falls, Westmoreland died yesterday morning as a result of injuries he sustained in a crash on the Morass main road in the parish.

According to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit, Morrison was driving his motorcycle shortly after 1:00 am when he crashed into a Toyota Voxy motorcar travelling in the same direction.

Morrison was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.