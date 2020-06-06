50-y-o construction worker charged with murder
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fifty-year-old construction worker Silbert Willis, otherwise called 'Black Apple', has been charged by the St Andrew South Police with murder.
The police said Willis, who is of Rainford Road, Kingston 11, was arreseted in connection with a stabbing death in his community on Wednesday, April 15.
It is alleged that he killed a 51-year-old man.
The accused was charged following a ruling from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
His court date is being arranged.
