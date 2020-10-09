500 families in St James get care packages

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The Atlanta-Montego Bay Sister Cities Committee has donated care packages to 500 families across St James to help them weather the storm of COVID-19.

The packages, valued at US$10,000, were presented yesterday at the Peace Management Initiative (PMI) office, located on Church Street in Montego Bay.

The parcels contained food items, including flour, sugar, cornmeal, bread and cooking oil; and toiletries.

Member of the local Atlanta-Montego Bay Sister Cities committee, Jasmine Tomlinson Brown, said that the gesture is aimed at supporting residents who have been feeling the economic pinch of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

She said that the PMI assisted the charity group to select the beneficiaries.

“Each year at this time, the [international] team would come from Atlanta and have a health fair, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not possible this year, so they have sent US$10,000 to provide care packages for persons in and around Montego Bay, St James,” Tomlinson Brown explained.

“Due to the COVID-19 situation and what's going on in the society, we figured it would be good to assist in that area, because a lot of persons have lost their jobs and have their children who are at home,” she added.

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams and deputy Mayor Richard Vernon were agreed that the packages will bring relief to many families.

The core focus of the Atlanta-Montego Bay Sister Cities Committee is its annual Vin Martin Sister Cities Memorial Health Mission. In the past 26 years, the committee has donated nearly $100 million worth of medical supplies and services to some 50,000 patients in the Montego Bay area.