50 new vehicles to aid dengue fight

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Fifty new vehicles were officially commissioned this morning to aid in the fight against dengue and other mosquito-borne illnesses.

Speaking at the official handing over ceremony at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said the vehicles were a tangible representation of the renewal of [focus on] public health in Jamaica.

“This Government is on a mission to renew, rebuild and to make more effective our public health infrastructure,” the minister said.

“While we're focusing on dengue, because it is the current threat in terms of vector-borne diseases, and we have to deal with it, I really want all of you to look at what we are doing today as a much bigger, broader theme of public health renewal.”

The minister said that over the past three months they have acquired a total of 60 vehicles, equipped with vehicle-mounted foggers, at a cost of approximately $400 million. The remaining 10 vehicles are expected to come on stream soon.

The vehicles will be operated by the country's four regional health authorities.

