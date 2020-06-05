50 people allowed at funerals, weddings
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says effective June 7, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed to attend weddings and funerals.
Holness made the announcement at a digital press conference a short while ago.
He noted that the modifications will be subject to social distancing and other health protocols.
“If the venue can only hold 30 people, taking into account the social distancing requirements, then only 30 people can attend,” he said.
The prime minister said the order will have in place the requirement for physical distancing rules in regards to the number of people in the space relative to the square footage of the venue.
He emphasised, however, that in relation to funerals, the modification only applies to the funeral service.
A 15-person limit will remain in effect for burial sites.
