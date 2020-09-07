51-y-o St Catherine man missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Fifty-one-year-old Ricardo Miller, a businessman of Alabaster Close, Cave Hill Estate, St Catherine, has been missing since Saturday, September 5.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hellshire Police are that between 10:00 am and 11:00 am, Miller was last seen at his business place in Portmore Pines in the parish. His mode of dress is unknown. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ricardo Miller is being asked to contact the Hellshire Police at 876-424-6758, police emergency at 119, or the nearest police station.