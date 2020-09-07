51-y-o St Catherine man missing
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Fifty-one-year-old Ricardo Miller, a businessman of Alabaster Close, Cave Hill Estate, St Catherine, has been missing since Saturday, September 5.
He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.
Reports from the Hellshire Police are that between 10:00 am and 11:00 am, Miller was last seen at his business place in Portmore Pines in the parish. His mode of dress is unknown. He has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ricardo Miller is being asked to contact the Hellshire Police at 876-424-6758, police emergency at 119, or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy