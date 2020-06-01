52-y-o man shot dead in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A 52-year-old man was shot dead in the usually quiet Alligator Pond area on Saturday.

He has been identified as Morris Simpson otherwise called 'Woodie' a labourer of Alligator Pond, and Myersville in St Elizabeth.

Police reports are that shortly before 6:00 am, residents stumbled upon Simpson's bullet-riddled body along the Alligator Pond main road and alerted the police. His upper body was observed to have multiple gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced dead at hospital.

Kasey Williams