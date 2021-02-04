53-y-o Alfanso McDonald is missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fifty-three-year-old Alfanso McDonald, otherwise called 'Eddie', a mechanic of Church Hill Avenue, Kingston 10 has been missing since Monday, February 1.

He is of dark complexion, stout build and about six feet tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that McDonald went to Montego Bay in St James and did not return home. When last seen, he was dressed in a pink and white shirt, blue shorts and a pair of white Nike shoes. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alfanso McDonald is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay police at 876-923-7111, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.