53 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 53 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bring the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 9,634.

No new deaths were recorded during the period, leaving the country's death toll at 225.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, of the newly reported cases there were 20 males and 33 females with ages ranging from 17 to 62 years.

Seventeen cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 14 in St Catherine, eight in St James, four in Manchester and two in Hanover. St Elizabeth, St Thomas, St Mary, Trelawny and Westmoreland each recorded one case.

The country also registered 49 patient recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,043.