53 new COVID-19 cases, one death

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jamaica rose to 10,541 after 53 new cases were recorded over the last 24 hours.

The country's death toll also increased to 248 following the death of a 75-year-old man from St James.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, of the newly reported cases there were 25 males and 28 females with ages ranging from five to 87 years.

The cases were reported in Kingston and St Andrew (21), St Ann (eight), St Catherine (eight), Trelawny (five), Manchester (five), St Elizabeth (two), Clarendon (one), Westmoreland (one), St James (one) and St Thomas (one).

The country also recorded 98 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,721.