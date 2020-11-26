53 new COVID-19 cases, one death
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jamaica rose to 10,541 after 53 new cases were recorded over the last 24 hours.
The country's death toll also increased to 248 following the death of a 75-year-old man from St James.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, of the newly reported cases there were 25 males and 28 females with ages ranging from five to 87 years.
The cases were reported in Kingston and St Andrew (21), St Ann (eight), St Catherine (eight), Trelawny (five), Manchester (five), St Elizabeth (two), Clarendon (one), Westmoreland (one), St James (one) and St Thomas (one).
The country also recorded 98 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,721.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy