54-y-o woman charged in cocaine find at NMIA
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A 54-year-old woman has been charged for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act after police, on Thursday, discovered $4 million worth of cocaine in her luggage at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA).
Valcena Suglam, a cook of a Kingston 13 address, was charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, and attempting to export cocaine.
According to the police, on December 19 about 11:45 am, a police canine alerted its handler to two suitcases at the airport.
The police said that the suitcases were then searched and 3.25 kilogram of a white substance resembling cocaine was found in the luggage.
Suglam was later arrested and charged in relation to the seizure.
The police said Suglam is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday, December 24.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy