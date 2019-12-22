54-y-o woman charged in cocaine find at NMIA

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A 54-year-old woman has been charged for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act after police, on Thursday, discovered $4 million worth of cocaine in her luggage at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA).

Valcena Suglam, a cook of a Kingston 13 address, was charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, and attempting to export cocaine.

According to the police, on December 19 about 11:45 am, a police canine alerted its handler to two suitcases at the airport.

The police said that the suitcases were then searched and 3.25 kilogram of a white substance resembling cocaine was found in the luggage.

Suglam was later arrested and charged in relation to the seizure.

The police said Suglam is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday, December 24.