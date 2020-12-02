54 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fifty-four people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

No deaths were recorded.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the new cases comprise 32 males and 22 females with ages ranging from three years to 94 years.

These cases have pushed the country's tally to 10,864, of which 3,957 are active.

Of the new cases, 19 are from Westmoreland, 11 are from St Ann, eight are from Kingston and St Andrew, six are from St Catherine, three each are from St Elizabeth and St James, two are from Hanover, and one each are from Clarendon and St Thomas.

The ministry classified all of the new cases as under investigation.

The death toll stands at 258.

The ministry also said 145 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the country's total recoveries to 6,500.

