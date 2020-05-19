55 more COVID-19 deaths in Florida over the last 24 hours
TALLAHASSEE, Florida — The Florida Department of Health reported that as at 11:00 am (Florida time) there were 502 new positive COVID-19 cases (476 Florida residents and 26 non-Florida residents) and 55 deaths related to COVID-19.
The state now has a total of 46,944 with 2,052 deaths related to COVID-19.
The 55 people have died who tested positive for COVID-19 in Broward, Calhoun, Charlotte, Collier, Dade, Desoto, Duval, Escambia, Hillsborough, Manatee, Martin, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, St Lucie, Volusia and Walton counties.
