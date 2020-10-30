57 sergeants promoted to inspectors
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police high command today commended 57 sergeants who were appointed as inspectors by the governor general acting on advice of the Police Service Commission.
The appointments, which were published in this Friday's Force Orders, took effect on Thursday, October 1. Among the new Inspectors is chairman of the Police Federation, Patrae Rowe.
The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said the orders also announced the promotions of 17 successful participants of the Law Enforcement Instructors' Training Course.
It added that nine corporals were promoted to the rank of sergeant while eight constables were promoted to corporal.
The CCU said the latest elevations follow the appointment of 18 inspectors to the rank of deputy superintendent of police, which was announced on Friday, September 17.
Also announced on that day was the appointment of six sergeants to the rank of assistant superintendent of police, the CCU added.
