58-y-o Kingston 11 man reported missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Fifty-eight-year-old Alvin Benn of Cinnamon Crescent in Kingston 11 has been reported missing since Wednesday, February 5.

Benn is of dark complexion, slim build and about 6 feet 5 inches tall.

Reports are that Benn was last seen at home about 8:00 am wearing a navy blue shirt and black pants. All efforts to locate him since have proven futile.

Anyone knowing Benn's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Olympic Gardens police at 876-924-1421, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.