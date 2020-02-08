58-y-o Kingston 11 man reported missing
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Fifty-eight-year-old Alvin Benn of Cinnamon Crescent in Kingston 11 has been reported missing since Wednesday, February 5.
Benn is of dark complexion, slim build and about 6 feet 5 inches tall.
Reports are that Benn was last seen at home about 8:00 am wearing a navy blue shirt and black pants. All efforts to locate him since have proven futile.
Anyone knowing Benn's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Olympic Gardens police at 876-924-1421, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
