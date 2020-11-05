58-y-o farmer on burglary, assault charges

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A 58-year-old farmer has been charged with multiple offences after he allegedly entered a woman's house and robbed her in Lester Field district, Clarendon on Saturday, October 31.

He has been identified as Linton Reid otherwise called 'Fanna'. He has been charged with burglary, larceny and indecent assault.

The police said the charges follow an incident in which a woman was awakened by Reid pulling down her skirt after he entered her house through a window.

She reportedly made an alarm and he ran, taking with him a purse containing $5000.

The incident occurred about 1:00 am.

The police said the matter was then reported, an investigation launched and Reid was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court dated is being finalised.