5 COVID-19 cases reported at Horizon Adult Correctional Facility

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said it has activated containment protocols with immediate effect at the Horizon Adult Correctional Facility following five confirmed positive COVID-19 test results received today.

“We currently can confirm five positive cases from seven tests conducted at the Horizon facility. The entire inmate population has been put on lockdown as we transition from a preventative stance to one of control. As a containment measure no new admissions will be allowed at the facility and we have had to advise the Chief Justice and courts that these positive cases necessitate cancellation of inmate court appointments,” stated Leslie-Ann Brown, Director, Corporate Communications and Public Relations at the DCS.

Some key operational changes include but are not limited to:

- The Kingston and St Andrew Health Department will be taking lead in managing the outbreak at the facility and will be supported by DCS’ medical contingent

-Ministry of Health inspectors and a response team will be visiting the facility to meet with the team at Horizon to manage possible anxiety among prison and staff population. They will also assess the facility's cleaning procedures and facilitate contact tracing;

- Only medical appointments on a discretionary basis will be kept.

The required volume of personal protective equipment for staff and inmates have been distributed to the facility in accordance with ministry recommendations, Brown said.

"Isolation and quarantine of the known cases continues; of particular note are the two negative test subjects who remain in a separate quarantine area as an additional precautionary measure."

Added Commissioner of Corrections, Lt Col (Retired) Gary Rowe: “We anticipated that it would only be a matter of time before our team members and facilities would be impacted by community spread of the virus given the current surge in cases across the island.”

He emphasised that areas have been designated for the isolation and quarantine of inmates confirmed to have the virus, and additional modalities implemented to reduce exposure to the wider population.

The Horizon Facility is the only correctional centre to record cases of COVID 19.