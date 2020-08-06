5 charged after gun found in vehicle

ST THOMAS, Jamaica – The St Thomas police arrested and charged five people with illegal possession of firearm following an incident in Hillside district on Sunday, August 2.

They are:

- Leonard Campbell, otherwise called 'Mark', 38-year-old assistant manager of Regency Road, Spartanburg in South Carolina, USA;

- Chadwick Henry, 18, farmer of Wraywood Lane, Yallahs in St Thomas;

- Tassian Scott, 23, of Newland District, Yallahs in St Thomas;

- Michael-Lee Lewis, 22, cosmetologist of Newland District, Yallahs in St Thomas and,

- Joanna Lawrence, 20, of Newland District, Yallahs in St Thomas.

Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that about 5:00 pm, all five people were travelling in a Honda motorcar driven by Campbell when the driver was signalled to stop by the police. They complied, the vehicle was searched, and a .45 M1911 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing ten 9mm rounds was found.

They were taken into custody and charged following a question and answer session. Their court dates are being finalised.