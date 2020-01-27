5 injured in explosion at Villa Road Primary

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Five people have been hospitalised following a gas leak and explosion at Villa Road Primary School here earlier this morning.

According to school officials, at about 10:00 am a Petcom truck was delivering gas at the school when there was an explosion. Three canteen workers (one man and two women) were injured during the blast, along with two Petcom employees.

They were rushed to the nearby Mandeville Regional Hospital with first and third degree burns.

Staff members have since transferred all students to a nearby residential property. No student was injured during the explosion.

Kasey Williams