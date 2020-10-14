5 more COVID-19 deaths, 79 new cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The country has recorded five additional COVID-19 related deaths and 79 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.
The death toll now stands at 151 and the number of confirmed cases at 7,989.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the five deaths include two women aged 53 and 58 both with Westmoreland addresses. A 75-year-old man, a 72-year-old man both from St Catherine and a 65-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew were also among the deaths. The ministry noted that four of the deaths were previously listed as under investigation.
Of the 79 new cases, there were 29 males and 50 females with ages ranging from six to 96 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (28), Manchester (19), St Catherine (12), St Ann (eight), Westmoreland (five), Clarendon and St Mary two each, Hanover, Trelawny, St James recorded one each.
The country also recorded 128 recoveries bring the total number of recoveries to 3,431.
