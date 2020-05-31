5 more test positive for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says five more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 586.

All five cases are imported from the repatriated Jamaicans who were processed in Falmouth, Trelwany on the Carnival Glory cruise line and the MS Marina, comprising of one woman and four men.

The woman is a 32-year-old of a St Andrew address, while the men range in age from 27 to 37 years and are from St Ann, St Mary and Westmoreland.

Meanwhile, 21 more patients have recovered from the virus, pushing the total number of recoveries to 311.

The prime minister noted that two patients are currently critically ill.

