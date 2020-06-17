5 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica today recorded five new imported cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 626.

The new cases are a 56-year-old man from St Catherine; a 21-year-old and a 37-year-old woman, both of Kingston and St Andrew addresses; a 37-year-old man from Clarendon; and a 56-year-old woman from Westmoreland. All arrived recently on flights from the United States.

At the same time, two more patients have recovered and have been released from care. The country's recovery rate now stands at 72 per cent.

One critically ill and one moderately ill patient are among 165 active cases currently under investigation.