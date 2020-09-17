5 new COVID-19 deaths, 210 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has recorded five COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the island's death toll to 51.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the five new deaths include an 81-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew who had congestive cardiac failure, diabetes and hypertension; a 71-year-old woman from St Catherine, who had a history of diabetes and hypertension; and a 69-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew.

The ministry noted that two of the deaths, which were formerly placed under investigation and have since been confirmed as COVID-19 related, include a 76-year-old woman from St Catherine, who had a history of hypertension and diabetes, and a 46-year-old woman from Westmoreland, who had a terminal illness.

The island also recorded 210 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,374, of which 3,016 are active. Of the newly confirmed cases there were 100 males and 110 females with ages ranging from 79 days to 88 years.

There were also 45 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,225.