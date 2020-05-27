5 new COVID cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Jamaica recorded five new positive COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total confirmed cases to 569.

The country also recorded 12 new recoveries, bringing the total recovery cases to 279.

The five new confirmed cases include four females and one male, ranging in age from 32-46 years. They are from Manchester, St James, Kingston and St Andrew and St Catherine.

Of the new cases, three are imported cases, including one from the group of repatriated Jamaicans processed at the Falmouth Pier; and two from the group that returned from the USA on May 13.

The mode of transmission for the other two remains under investigation.