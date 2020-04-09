6,500 applications submitted soon after CARE programme launched

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Finance and Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke says as of 9:45 this morning, 6500 applications were completed and confirmation numbers sent to applicants under the COVID-19 Allocation of Resources to Employees (CARE) Programme, which was launched today.

“Of this number 4400+ were for Compassionate Grants & over 2000 for SET (Supporting Employees with Transfer) Cash Grants,” Clarke disclosed on Twitter this morning.

The minister said applications have been successfully submitted from all parishes.

In an earlier news release, Clarke said: "Our aim in implementing this programme is to provide temporary cash transfers to individuals where it can be verified that they lost their employment since March 10, the date of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Jamaica.”

Clarke also stated that his ministry is working to resolve the issues being faced by some individuals filling out applications.

“The team is correcting this and reminds you all that the date of payment will not differ whether you apply today, tomorrow or next week,” the minister tweeted.

Individuals must earn at the income tax threshold of $1.5 million or less in order to be eligible for a grant under CARE Programme.

Employees will be required to apply online by accessing www.wecare.gov.jm.

The ministry noted that validation of applications will include verification of employment before March 10 through statutory deductions that were filed on behalf of the employee.

The employer should provide verification by filling out and uploading a P45 form which identifies all terminated employees, the ministry said.

The ministry added that successful applicants will receive payment at the rate of $9,000 per fortnight, paid monthly from the month of application until end of June 2020.

An applicant who applies in April and qualifies for the grant can receive a grant of up to 54,000 spread equally over the months of April, May and June 2020, the ministry said.