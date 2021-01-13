6,793 devices, $97m contributed under 'One Laptop or Tablet per Child' initiative
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Approximately 6,793 devices plus cash contributions of approximately $97 million have been donated under the 'One Laptop or Tablet per Child' initiative.
Director of Donor and Partnership Management at the National Education Trust (NET), Latoya Harris, noted that the cash contributions include $76 million and US$148,000.
The 'One Laptop or Tablet per Child' initiative, launched in October 2020, was developed to provide devices for needy students who are not on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), in order to enable them to effectively participate in electronic learning.
The devices are being procured through the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information in partnership with NET.
The objective of the One Laptop or Tablet per Child initiative is to provide 70,000 tablets and 30,000 laptops at an estimated cost of $4.5 billion.
Harris said that public support for the initiative has been positive, with various partners and individuals making donations to schools and students.
She is appealing for greater contribution in order to achieve the target of 100,000 technology devices by March.
“We have set a six-month target… and we are working within the six months, but the sooner the better because the need is now,” she noted.
Harris noted that students at the primary and secondary levels are being targeted in the initial phase of the undertaking.
She said that consideration is being given to providing tablets for selected infant schools at a later date.
The Government of Jamaica is also providing an estimated 148,000 students on the Programme of Advancement through Health and Education with devices.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy