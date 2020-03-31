6.5 magnitude quake hits US state of Idaho

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — A 6.5-magnitude quake hit the western US state of Idaho on Tuesday with no immediate reports of damage or fatalities.

The strong quake, which was felt throughout the state, struck in late afternoon and lasted anywhere between 20 to 30 seconds, residents reported.

"That was an earthquake," the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

The US Geological Survey reported that the quake's epicentre was in a remote mountain region northeast of the state capital Boise.