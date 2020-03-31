6.5 magnitude quake hits US state of Idaho
LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — A 6.5-magnitude quake hit the western US state of Idaho on Tuesday with no immediate reports of damage or fatalities.
The strong quake, which was felt throughout the state, struck in late afternoon and lasted anywhere between 20 to 30 seconds, residents reported.
"That was an earthquake," the National Weather Service said in a tweet.
The US Geological Survey reported that the quake's epicentre was in a remote mountain region northeast of the state capital Boise.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy