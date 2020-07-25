60-y-o Lorenda Williams-Parker missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sixty-year-old Lorenda Williams-Parker of Central Avenue, Kingston 8 has been missing since Sunday, July 12.

She is of fair complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that Parker was last seen at home and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lorenda Williams-Parker is being asked to contact the Constant Spring Police Station at 876-924-1421, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.