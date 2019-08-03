60 police facilities to be renovated this fiscal year – Chang

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Some 60 police facilities are earmarked for renovation for this fiscal year (2019/2020), National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang has disclosed.

To date, repairs have been effected to 17 facilities, of which Spring Hill and Trench Town are fully complete, the minister said as he closed the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on July 31.

He noted that the 15 facilities are at various stages of completion, including police stations in May Pen, Moneague, Islington, Mountain View, Hayes, Sandy Bay, Fletcher's Land, Highgate, Morant Bay, Ulster Spring, Falmouth, Kingston Central, Black River, Negril, and the Headquarters of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB).

“Work on the remaining 43 facilities will come on stream during the course of the year,” Dr Chang said.

He added that the eight police stations that are next in line for the start of repair works are Clark's Town, Gordon Town, Mavis Bank, August Town, Allman Town, Admiral Town, Tivoli, and Irish Town.

“So, we are on target to impact 149 of the 186 police stations in operation, by the end of this fiscal year,” he said.

Additionally, the Security Ministry is in the process of acquiring lands in Spanish Town and Savanna-la-Mar to reconstruct the St Catherine North and Westmorland Divisional Headquarters, respectively.

Also, through partnership with the National Housing Trust, nine police stations are earmarked for reconstruction during fiscal year 2019/2020, Chang said.

These are Port Antonio (November 2019 completion date); Buff Bay (40 per cent complete); Port Maria (drawings approved), to begin in August 2019); Olympic Gardens (mobilisation); Frome (drawings awaiting approval); Lacovia (drawings awaiting approval); Little London (drawings awaiting approval); Anchovy (drawings awaiting approval); and Stony Hill (drawings in progress).

“These are in addition to the major construction that is to take place at the Harman Barracks and the new Montego Bay facility. The facilities at Summit, Free Port and Coral Gardens have also been selected for refurbishing work,” Chang said.

Meanwhile, through collaboration with the Jamaica Social Investment Fund, another seven police stations will undergo major renovations during fiscal year 2019/2020.

These include Denham Town, Mount Salem, Adelphi, Bog Walk, Franklyn Town, Lionel Town and Four Paths.

Dr Chang pointed out that the deteriorated state of many police facilities resulted from a lack of continuous upgrade and upkeep spanning decades.

“In an effort to stem this cycle, we will be installing a Facilities Maintenance Programme that will allow for multi-tiered monitoring of the improvement needs of the police facilities islandwide and in real time,” the minister said.