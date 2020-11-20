63 new COVID-19 cases, 25 recoveries
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 63 new cases of the COVID-19 and 25 patient recoveries in the last 24 hours.
The new cases consist of 30 males and 33 females with ages ranging from seven months to 87 years.
The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 10,151, of which 4,343 are active.
Of the new cases, 20 are from Kingston and St Andrew, 15 are from St James, seven are from Hanover, five are from St Ann, four each are from Clarendon and Westmoreland, three are from Trelawny, two each are from Manchester and St Catherine and one is from St Mary.
The ministry said two of the cases were locally transmitted and the other 61 are under investigation.
Meanwhile, the ministry said 25 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the country's total recoveries to 5,432.
One death was also reported under investigation. The country's death toll since the outbreak stands at 235.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy