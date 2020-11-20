63 new COVID-19 cases, 25 recoveries

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 63 new cases of the COVID-19 and 25 patient recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The new cases consist of 30 males and 33 females with ages ranging from seven months to 87 years.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 10,151, of which 4,343 are active.

Of the new cases, 20 are from Kingston and St Andrew, 15 are from St James, seven are from Hanover, five are from St Ann, four each are from Clarendon and Westmoreland, three are from Trelawny, two each are from Manchester and St Catherine and one is from St Mary.

The ministry said two of the cases were locally transmitted and the other 61 are under investigation.

Meanwhile, the ministry said 25 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the country's total recoveries to 5,432.

One death was also reported under investigation. The country's death toll since the outbreak stands at 235.

