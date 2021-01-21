63 new COVID cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 63 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 14,550.
The death toll remains at 331.
Of the 63 newly recorded cases there were 24 males and 39 females with ages ranging from one to 100 years.
The cases were recorded in St Catherine (14), St James (13), Manchester (10), Kingston and St Andrew (nine), St Elizabeth (six), Clarendon (four), Trelawny (three), St Mary (two), Westmoreland and St Thomas (one each).
The country also recorded 32 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 11,809.
