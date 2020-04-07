63 positive COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, an addition of four

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton today (Tuesday, April 7, 2020) announced four additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica. This brings the total of positive cases to 63.

The new positive cases are:

- A 48-year-old female who is contact of a confirmed positive case.

- A 26-year-old female who is contact of a confirmed positive case.

- A 26-year-old male who is contact of a confirmed positive case.

- A 48-year-old female who is contact of a confirmed positive case.

These new positive cases bring to 11 the number of cases under investigation while 30 are imported cases and 22 are import-related.

Thirty-four of the confirmed 63 positive cases are males, with the minimum age of the affected being 12 years and the eldest, 87 years.

Nine patients have fully recovered and have been released from hospital, Dr Tufton informed.

Meanwhile, the ministry signed three agreements today for public private partnerships, to help support the public health response to COVID-19.