64-y-o Osmond Francis missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Sixty-four-year-old Osmond Francis, otherwise called “Jabba” of West Avenue, Central Village in St Catherine, has been missing since Thursday, December 3.

He is of brown complexion, stout build and about 5 feet 6 inches tall. When last seen he was dressed in a black T-shirt, blue plaid shorts and a pair of blue and white slippers. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Osmond Francis is asked to contact the Central Village Police Station at 876- 984-2644, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Osmond Francis was available at the time of this publication.