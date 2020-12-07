64 people test positive for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sixty-four people in Jamaica have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the new cases comprise 27 males and 37 females of ages ranging from four years to 81 years.

No deaths were reported for the period.

These cases have pushed the country's tally to 11,184, of which 3,621 are active.

Of the new cases, 22 are from Kingston and St Andrew, 10 each are from St Catherine and Westmoreland, six are from St James, five are from St Ann, four are from St Elizabeth, three are from Hanover, two are from Manchester and one each are from Clarendon and St Mary.

The ministry classified one of the new cases as a contact of confirmed case and said the other 63 as under investigation.

The ministry also said 148 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the country's total recoveries to 7,146.

