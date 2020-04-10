65 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, increase of two

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Jamaica now has sixty-five (65)

confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The two new COVID-19 cases are:

- A 50-year-old female from St James with a travel history from New York; and

- A 21-year-old female from St Catherine who is under investigation.

The positives bring 31 the number of imported cases, 22) the number of import-related cases and 12 the number of cases under investigation.

The 12 cases under investigation have been traced to six (6)

individuals who have given no history of travel or contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 prior to testing positive:

- One individual from Portland, two of whose contacts have tested positive;

- One from Kingston and St Andrew with five contacts who have tested positive; and

- Three other individuals – one from St Mary and two from St Catherine.

All of these individuals are in isolation.

The ministry is actively investigating all the contacts of these cases. Persons of interest in these investigations have either been quarantined or isolated.

So far, 34 (or 52 per cent) of the confirmed cases are males and 31 (or 48 per cent) are females. The cases range in age from 12 years to 87 years. The average age is 49.17 years. Thirteen (13) patients have fully recovered while four have died.

There are currently 22 patients in quarantine in a Government facility. Fifty-six individuals are in isolation.

One person in isolation is currently critically ill. A common feature among the COVID-19 patients in Jamaica who have had severe illness has been the presence of comorbid illnesses, such as diabetes and hypertension.